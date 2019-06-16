Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $158.10. 14,977,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,415,708. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $210.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

