Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,389. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

