AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,996 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 424,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,422 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

