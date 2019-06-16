Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total transaction of $96,038.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $494,939 over the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,085.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,385.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,361.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

