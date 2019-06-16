Alicia Kuhn Harrison Acquires 275 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $14,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,198.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBTX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 234,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,469. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,066,000 after acquiring an additional 778,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after buying an additional 465,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after buying an additional 102,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,055,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,158,000 after buying an additional 146,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 993,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

