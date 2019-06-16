Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.03.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,471,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 324,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 252,775 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.