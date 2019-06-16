AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Huobi, Bit-Z and OKEx. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $413,878.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $738.01 or 0.08028377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037393 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001416 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017266 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex, Bibox, Bit-Z, Allcoin, BCEX, CoinBene, Huobi and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

