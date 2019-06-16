AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter.

DWIN opened at $25.30 on Friday. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

