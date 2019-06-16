AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,417.2% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $151.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

