Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 76,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $553,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $752,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,941.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

