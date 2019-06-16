Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,009,066 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,636 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

