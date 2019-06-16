ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €41.06 ($47.74) and last traded at €41.06 ($47.74), with a volume of 98780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.46 ($49.37).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €61.50 ($71.51) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.30 ($61.98).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.06” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/ado-properties-etradj-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-41-06.html.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.