Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) Receives €18.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.72 ($21.77).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

ETR:ADL traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €11.98 ($13.93). 211,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The stock has a market cap of $820.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.05. Adler Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of €11.68 ($13.58) and a fifty-two week high of €16.10 ($18.72).

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

