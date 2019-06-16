Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Increased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,390,000 after acquiring an additional 145,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $184.97 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $186.68. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,969.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $3,261,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,215 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,005.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

