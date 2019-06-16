898 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 18.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $1,637,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $10,070,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $4,366,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $1,245,000.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

NASDAQ:RAMP opened at $50.87 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

