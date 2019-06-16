$439.98 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post $439.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.07 million to $440.90 million. WEX posted sales of $370.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $31,070.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $214,116.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,519 shares of company stock worth $10,982,313 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

