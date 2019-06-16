$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.25 billion. CSX reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CSX by 11,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $463,481,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $370,449,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CSX by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $88,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. CSX has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

