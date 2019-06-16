$277.09 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will report sales of $277.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.40 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $203.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.06 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 14.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 261,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,613. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

