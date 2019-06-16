231 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Thor Advisors LLC

Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.10. 3,157,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,831. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $269.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $1,993,158.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,386.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,504 shares of company stock worth $94,748,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $261.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/231-shares-in-mastercard-inc-nysema-purchased-by-thor-advisors-llc.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.