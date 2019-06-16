$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will report sales of $169.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities posted sales of $136.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year sales of $783.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $812.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $838.37 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $882.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $227.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $100.00 price objective on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 27.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

