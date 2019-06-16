1,187 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Thor Advisors LLC

Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after buying an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 145,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 46,341 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,680,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,100. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

