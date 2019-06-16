$1.44 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.66. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. 14,977,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415,708. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $210.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

