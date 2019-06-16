$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.28. Kaiser Aluminum reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

In other news, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $102,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $94,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $242,724. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALU traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 93,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,832. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

