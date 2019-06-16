$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $790.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.63 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 261.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $253.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $276.36 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

In other news, VP Chris Kosel sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $104,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $878,785.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,954.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,617 shares of company stock worth $7,776,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.84. 326,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,438. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $177.36 and a 52-week high of $287.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

