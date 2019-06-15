ZrCoin (ZRC) Hits Market Cap of $9.72 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $79,354.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00024251 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00372251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.88 or 0.02376820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00158370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,537,121 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.