Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (CVE:ZOM) Stock Price Up 69.2%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (CVE:ZOM)’s share price rose 69.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 116,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 995% from the average daily volume of 10,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $46.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (CVE:ZOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (CVE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

