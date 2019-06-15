Zebi Price Reaches $0.0081 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $1.43 million worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, OKEx and Koinex. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00380543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.02418615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00161280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000759 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, DDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

