Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

