Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Meridian Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.07.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 18.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 130,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

