Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

FBMS stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $518.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.32.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 838,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 578,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 516,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 55,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 509,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.