Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Sell

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HGV. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE:HGV opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard Potter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,464.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

