Zacks: Brokerages Set $35.00 Price Target for CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. CBTX’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CBTX by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CBTX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CBTX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CBTX has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $735.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). CBTX had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

