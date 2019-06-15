Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.33 Target Price for Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL)

Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Postal Realty Trust an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PSTL opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.37.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

