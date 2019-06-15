Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.70 Million

Analysts predict that ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) will announce $603.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.20 million and the lowest is $583.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConturaEnergyInc . will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ConturaEnergyInc ..

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($3.19). The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.05 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock remained flat at $$52.69 during trading on Wednesday. 137,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,788. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

In other ConturaEnergyInc . news, insider Mark Matthew Manno sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $353,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,021,593.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,264 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,112.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

