Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06).

ALNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,165. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.11. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

