Zacks: Analysts Set $11.45 Price Target for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $11.45 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 74 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,045. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.62 million and a PE ratio of 30.18.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.00 million. Viomi Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.