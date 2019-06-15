Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $883.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $864.31 million and the highest is $915.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $752.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $170.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,626. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.75, for a total value of $1,022,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,399 shares of company stock valued at $28,980,388. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,743,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

