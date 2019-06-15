Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Pentair reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,456,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,946,000 after acquiring an additional 317,599 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,213,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,386,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $35.62 on Monday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

