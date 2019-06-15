Zacks: Analysts Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Novocure reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. Novocure’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $62,206.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,685,850.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,240,336.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,464 shares of company stock worth $17,228,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 35.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Novocure by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novocure by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $55.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 2.44. Novocure has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

