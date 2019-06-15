Zacks: Analysts Expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.24. Etsy reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Etsy had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Etsy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.87.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Etsy has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Etsy news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $261,546.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $180,639.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,016 shares of company stock worth $4,774,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $13,445,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,818,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.