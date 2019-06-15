Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the lowest is $4.85 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $20.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $92,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,616,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,010,000 after buying an additional 122,686 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 80,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $51.72. 3,588,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,305. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

