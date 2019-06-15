Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will post sales of $68.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.03 million. Workiva reported sales of $59.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $285.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $286.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $330.90 million, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $337.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.11 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Workiva to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 166,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.01. Workiva has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,290,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,252,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $977,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 301,747 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,410.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,585 shares of company stock worth $10,628,405. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth $58,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth $89,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

