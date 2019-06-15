Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to report sales of $704.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $730.00 million. ITT posted sales of $696.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $3,948,791.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,770.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $549,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 500,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,235. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. ITT has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $63.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.