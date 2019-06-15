Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $53.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.39 million and the lowest is $51.42 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $52.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $218.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.12 million to $227.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $228.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.86 million to $253.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Diana Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Pareto Securities downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,636. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.