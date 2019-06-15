Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DMAC. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 19,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $65,629. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Read More: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.