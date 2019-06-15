XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given a $30.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,545. XOMA has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.33. XOMA had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 27,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,367.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $150,071.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,010 shares of company stock worth $612,963. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,531,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

