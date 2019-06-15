Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Cut to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) to a positive rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Xiaomi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Xiaomi has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.50.

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories.

