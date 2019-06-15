Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 4,300 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,903,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 41,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 24.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,865,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,385,000 after buying an additional 210,635 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $146,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,425 shares of company stock worth $2,273,209. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

