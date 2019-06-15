Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys Shares of 3,900 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $772,364,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Assurant stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

