WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.66. WPX Energy shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 7,055,252 shares changing hands.

WPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.79 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,591,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,726,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,767,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,027,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WPX Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,972,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,092 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

